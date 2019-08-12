The Akron Metro Regional Transit Authority will celebrate its 50th birthday with free rides and a public party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Robert K. Pfaff Transit Center, 631 S. Broadway.

The party will include giveaways and prizes, entertainment, a community vendor fair, art gallery set up inside a bus, and an opportunity to tour every type of bus in Metro's fleet.

The public bus company was created in August 1969.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate 50 years of providing public transportation in Akron and Summit County,” Metro RTA spokeswoman Molly Becker said in a prepared statement. “We’ve come so far in the world of public transportation and I know we all look forward to seeing what the next 50 years has in store.”