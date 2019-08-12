The Jolly Scholar Brewing Co. isn't coming to Richfield, after all.

The brewpub, which operates on the campus of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, announced plans earlier this year to open a new brewpub focusing on barbecue and barrel aging, wild fermentation and quirky beers in a building at 3404 Brecksville Road that already houses Dental Ceramics Inc.

But owner Matt Vann said Monday that the community won't grant a zoning variance to allow the brewery. He said he withdrew his application for a state brewing permit about a month ago.

"It really does stink," he said.

"It's not 100 percent dead," he added. "It's 95% dead and trending up."

He plans to revisit the project in November, but doesn't expect the local zoning board to change its mind.

He was encouraged to explore other locations in Richfield, "but didn’t see another spot that fit what our needs would be out there," Vann said. He is looking in the Independence, Broadview Heights and Brecksville areas, but hasn't found anything he likes.

Meanwhile, the Jolly Scholar is taking over The Rough Riders Room in Carlton Commons on the Case Western campus and will turn it into a barrel-aging facility. The small restaurant will open soon, but it will be awhile for the permitting to be approved related to beer-making, he said.

The Rough Riders Room will retain its name, as opposed to adopting the Jolly Scholar name. Case's athletic teams were once nicknamed The Rough Riders.