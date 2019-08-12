NEW FRANKLIN — Daniel Buzek sits in his chair wearing his sailor’s uniform as the Portage Lakes ripple outside the windows at his back.

He pauses for a moment, trying to recall an event from 75 years ago when he was a young man and the world was at war.

The New Franklin resident is 95 now, uses a cane to walk, and stopped driving his car last year. But he looks dapper in his uniform, and will travel to Conneaut on Friday and Saturday to receive the French Legion d’honneur medal for the actions he took as a young man thousands of miles from his family’s farm in Greensburg.

Buzek was a motor machinist mate 3rd class in the Navy, stationed on the LST 994, which was designed to move tanks, vehicles, cargo and troops in an amphibious invasion.

The invasion he was recalling took place on the shores of France, where Allied troops and equipment landed on beaches to free the Nazi-occupied nation.

“I was only 20 then,” Buzek recalls. “[We were] landing men at different towns.”

His action took place after D-Day, but at one point, he was called to top deck to man the two-man, 40 millimeter gun. Nazi planes were strafing Allied ships.

“When they sounded the alarm … you had to get to battle stations,” Buzek says. He knew danger was near, because he wasn’t called on deck unless danger was imminent.

“The only danger we had wasn’t on the ground; it was the planes,” he said.

He remembers it as the most frightening time in his service.

“When I had to man the guns,” he said. “That’s the only time.”

His ship was spared.

In between the tense times of battle, there were lighter moments. While in the waters off Marseille, France, Buzek remembers an incident with sailors who had gone on liberty.

“On their way back, they must have sampled every wine,” Buzek said.

To return to the LST, the men had to climb a rope ladder. But some of the men weren’t up to it.

“Some of them lost their grip and fell off the rope,” Buzek said. “[We were] laughing so hard, one guy lost his teeth.”

Buzek met his wife while on shore leave in New Jersey. He and a couple of shipmates were crating fish to earn some extra cash. While walking around, the three sailors met a group of three women. One of the women became his wife of 72 years, now deceased.

“She’s from Pittsburgh, I’m from Akron. We met in New Jersey,” Buzek said. “It was love at first sight.”

His children, Keith Buzek and Danese Fisher, said he tended to her every day the last couple of years while she was in assisted living, driving to have breakfast with her until her time came to an end.

Buzek said he’s honored to receive the award. The Legion d’honneur is in his possession now, but he can’t wear it until it’s presented to him Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at a ceremony in Conneaut. There, he and five other men who served in World War II will receive the medal from the Consul General of France in Chicago, Guillaume Lacroix.

Aug. 17 will also be Daniel Buzek Day in New Franklin after City Council approved the recognition.

The Conneaut ceremony will take place the same weekend a massive re-enactment of the D-Day invasion is staged in Conneaut.

After Conneaut, Buzek said he doesn’t have a full schedule, but he plans to watch the Browns this season and is excited about their chances. He’s a big Baker Mayfield fan and predicts the Browns will go all the way this season.

Buzek is matter-of-fact about his service and proud to be recognized for what he did, but he thinks the youth of today don’t have a full appreciation of the stakes in World War II.

“I don’t think they realize what did happen over there,” Buzek said. “I think some people don’t take it very seriously.”

