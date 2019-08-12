Joe Walsh says VetsAid to

have ZZ Top, Paisley, Crow

Joe Walsh will be joined by ZZ Top, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, and Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit at his VetsAid music festival to benefit veterans.

In its first two years, net proceeds have allowed VetsAid to disburse nearly $1.2 million in grants. Grants this year will go to Houston-area organizations.

In a statement, Walsh — who attended Kent State University and played in several Ohio bands early in his career — said that "all are welcome to celebrate the things that unite us as Americans: good friends, open hearts and great music!"

The award-winning musician's father died while stationed on Okinawa, Japan, when the Walsh was 20 months old. He offers free guitar lessons to wounded veterans at Walter Reed National Medical Center, outside Washington.

VetsAid is Nov. 10 in Houston. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Rapper Missy Elliott will get

MTV Video Vanguard Award

Missy Elliott, one of the most iconic players in the history of music videos, will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced Monday that Elliott will also perform on Aug. 26 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Since her debut video for "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" in 1997, where she sported an inflated trash bag with confidence and charisma, Elliott has been a powerhouse on the music video scene with an oddball, eccentric and creative style that's inspired generations after her.

Her upcoming performance on the VMA stage will mark her first since 2003.

Elliott became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Singer Alanis Morissette

announces birth of son

Singer Alanis Morissette has given birth to her third child, a son.

The Grammy winner announced the arrival of her son, Winter Mercy, on Instagram on Monday. The post included a black-and-white photo of the boy snuggled in a blanket.

The newborn is Morissette's third child with her husband, rapper Mario Treadway. The couple has another son, Ever Imrie, 8, and a daughter, Onyx Solace, 2.

The 45-year-old singer-songwriter first revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in March.

Tom Hanks reads audio

for Ann Patchett's new novel

The audio edition of Ann Patchett's new novel has a voice that listeners should find familiar: Tom Hanks.

HarperAudio announced Monday that the Oscar-winning actor is narrating Patchett's "The Dutch House," which comes out Sept. 24.

The book is a multigenerational story centered on siblings Danny and Maeve, and told from Danny's point of view.

Hanks has narrated audiobooks before, including "Uncommon Type" and Stephen Colbert's "I Am a Pole (And So Can You!)"