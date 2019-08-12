The string of quiet weather is about to come to an abrupt end in Northeast Ohio.

The National Weather Service says "a strong low pressure system" will make its way across the region late Monday into early Tuesday morning.

The rain is expected around 2 a.m. with some strong storms mixed in.

As much as an inch of rain is possible with heavier amounts − up to 3 inches — in isolated storms.

The weather service says the biggest threat will be high winds and possible isolated tornadoes.

"Heavy rainfall may lead to flooding in some areas," the weather service says.

Showers and storms are in the forecast through Thursday, when things are expected to dry out by Friday for a warm and rain-free weekend.