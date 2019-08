1 Play the B side: Vinyl records will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Tallmadge Branch Library, 90 Community Road. A full-length album will be played and discussed. The event is free.

2 Music by the lake: Summit Metro Parks will host a Random Act of Music from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday with a performance by the Metro Parks Ensemble. The concert will be at the Bathhouse in the Silver Creek Metro Park, 5000 Hametown Road in Norton.