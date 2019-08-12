Mark F. Schultz will join the faculty at the University of Akron’s law school as the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Chair in Intellectual Property Law and director of the Center for Intellectual Property Law and Technology.

Schultz, who most recently has taught at the Southern Illinois University School of Law, is a scholar and policy expert known for his work on the law and economics of the global intellectual property system, according to a news release from the University of Akron.

Schultz’s base yearly salary at UA is $145,000. He also will receive an annual stipend paid from endowment funds.

He succeeds Ryan T. Holte as director of UA’s Center for Intellectual Property Law and Technology. Holte was sworn in July 26 as a judge of the United States Court of Federal Claims.

Holte will hold a part-time faculty position as jurist-in-residence professor of law.

Schultz has testified before the U.S. Congress on copyright law and has spoken at programs hosted by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the U.S. Trade Representative, and the U.S. Copyright Office, as well as many universities, think tanks and industry.

”Mark Schultz is one of the world’s foremost experts on trade secret law and is an experienced researcher, educator and public policy advisor,” Akron Law Dean Christopher J. (C.J.) Peters said in the news release.