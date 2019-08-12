Seventy-one-year-old Jeannie Rice is fast.

Maybe world-record fast.

The Akron Marathon announced Monday that Rice, a Mentor resident, unofficially broke the world record Saturday for her age group at the fifth annual Akron Children's Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series half marathon with a time of 1:37:07.

More than 2,500 athletes competed in the half marathon and 10k races.

Dylan Garritano from Akron and Emma McCarron from Mansfield were the respective winners in the men’s and women’s Goodyear Half Marathon, finishing at 1:10:20 and 1:23:12. The 10k titles were taken by Nathaniel Hunter Moore from Uniontown! and Lydia Hochstein from Cleveland finishing in 33:14 and 39:13.

The Goodyear Half Marathon and 10k featured runners from 25 states, with ages 11 to 80 competing.

"Our races are so much more than running,” Akron Marathon Charitable Corp. Executive Director Anne Bitong said in a prepared statement. "They thrill, they inspire and even change lives, and today, we were so inspired by our runners crossing that finish line — including Jeannie Rice and her new, unofficial world record.”