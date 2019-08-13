The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two people who were killed Monday in a motorcycle crash on a closed section of Interstate 76 in Akron.

Billy Hupp III, 41, of Akron, and Felicia Hammond, 32, of Akron, died after their Harley-Davidson Road Glide struck an excavator parked on the highway. Neither was wearing a helmet, authorities have said.

An autopsy is planned for Tuesday, said Gary Guenther, chief investigator for the medical examiner.

Their bodies were found when construction crews working on the Kenmore leg of the interstate returned to work Monday morning. Akron police believe the crash occurred sometime after midnight.

The westbound lanes of I-76 there were closed to all traffic in late July for pavement and bridge work. The two entrance ramps to that stretch of highway are blocked by orange barrels and barricades that say "road closed."

Authorities have said it's unclear why Hupp and Hammond were driving on the closed highway.

That portion of I-76 will remain closed into September.

