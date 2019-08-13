ON THE MOVE

Diebold Nixdorf names

vice president/treasurer

Zeeshan Naqvi has joined Diebold Nixdorf as vice president and treasurer and will report to Jeffrey Rutherford, the company’s senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Naqvi will lead and manage Diebold Nixdorf’s global treasury, risk management and customer financing operations. The company said Naqvi’s background is in capital structure planning, debt management, global cash and liquidity management and building relationships with banks, debt investors and rating agencies.

Before joining Diebold Nixdorf, Naqvi led the global treasury team at Moody’s Corp. He also has held different leadership roles at GE Capital in the United States and United Kingdom.

UTILITIES

AEP Ohio starts work

on Canton complex

AEP Ohio has begun a $20 million construction project at a 41-acre site near the northwest corner of the Faircrest Street SW/Interstate 77 interchange in Canton. Site work started in late July.

The site includes a 70,000-square-foot service center with offices, storage areas, vehicle parking and a fleet repair shop as well as a 24,800-square-foot mobile transformer storage building. The buildings will be LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified.



There also will be an onsite fueling station, space for parking equipment and area for storing materials.

TRANSPORTATION

Appeals court upholds

high tolls on Pa. road

High tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike do not violate the right of truckers and other motorists to travel between states, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, upholding a lower-court dismissal of a lawsuit against state agencies and officials.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Pennsylvania's use of turnpike tolls to pay other costs was authorized by Congress and therefore does not violate the U.S. Constitution.

The ruling upheld a federal judge's decision in April to dismiss the lawsuit by the Missouri-based Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and others.

Pennsylvania uses toll income to fund payments under a 2007 state law designed to pump money into highways and transit. The plaintiffs argued that the tolls go far beyond the value of using the turnpike and the cost to operate it.

ECONOMY

Pace of U.S. inflation

picks up somewhat

U.S. consumer prices rose 0.3% in July, pushed higher by more expensive gas, medical care and housing.

The consumer price index increased 1.8% compared with a year earlier, up from 1.6% in June, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices moved up 0.3% in July and 2.2% from a year ago.

The figures suggest that inflation is picking up slightly, though it remains modest. The economy is in its 11th year of growth, unemployment is low, and wages are growing modestly.