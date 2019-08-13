We are certainly not fair weather fans in Northeast Ohio when it comes to home openers.

Rain, snow or cold don't deter Cleveland Indians fans from selling out Progressive Field.

But with the earliest first pitch ever at home in franchise history coming in 2020, fans could be in store for a chilly start for the so-called Boys of Summer.

The Indians are set to open March 26 against the Detroit Tigers as part of a six-game homestand featuring a three-game series against the Tigers and three games against the White Sox.

It will mark the team's 120th season as a charter club in the American League and will beat the previous earliest start in 2008 by some three days.

So what will Opening Day 2020 bring weatherwise?

The answer to that is about as elusive as speculating who will be the starting pitcher.

But it is safe to say rain or even snow will make a likely appearance at some point during the game.

Statistically, March 26 is a day of extremes.

The record high for the day was set in 1967, when it hit 80.

The all-time low for March 26 is 14 degrees set in 2001 with National Weather Service records for Cleveland dating back to 1871.

The typical high is 51 degrees for the day with an average low of 42.

Weather record keepers in Cleveland note that measurable snow has fallen 35 times on March 26 since 1893 (it seems the old codgers who observed the weather before then couldn't be bothered to note if it rained or snow and just recorded the temperatures).

The heaviest snowfall on this particular date was in 2001 when 3.6 inches of snow fell.

And measurable rain has fallen 82 times on March 26. The rainiest on record is 1904 when 0.98 inches of rain fell.

Craig Webb