RAVENNA — Erik Cunningham has been in jail since Jan. 3, when he turned himself into the Portage County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly shooting his wife.

But the case against him continues in Common Pleas Court, and another delay came Monday after the result of his second competency test.

There was an issue with releasing some information from a doctor who did the competency evaluation where an order wasn’t filed in court, attorneys on both sides said in court.

This is the second evaluation Cunningham has undergone. In April, an evaluation found him competent to stand trial. His defense attorney, Patricia Smith, then asked he be allowed to undergo a second, independent competency hearing, which was granted.

He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in April.

Another hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30 to discuss the results of the competency evaluation. Cunningham did not appear Monday in person in front of Judge Laurie Pittman, who is overseeing the case.

Cunningham, 31, is accused of murdering Lacie Cunningham at their Brimfield Township home on Dec. 31. Her body was found in their Brimfield garage after deputies called Brimfield police to the scene on Jan. 3.

Cunningham called Brimfield police to his home the day before the alleged murder and told police that Lacie Cunningham was using a laptop, a Chromebook, a LeapPad, a Roomba and an Android cell phone as surveillance devices. Lacie Cunningham told police that Erik Cunningham had recently stopped taking medication for anxiety and depression.

He agreed to go to Coleman Professional Services, but refused to go with Lacie Cunningham. His father took him instead, police said.

He was indicted on two counts of murder, both unclassified felonies, and two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies.

The trial was scheduled to begin on Aug. 20, but it’s unlikely to go forward until the question of competency is resolved.

The Cunninghams were married in 2013, according to Portage County court records, and moved into their home in 2018. They lived in Ravenna prior to that, according to county records.

