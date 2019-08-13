HUDSON — Want to record a podcast? Record a video project? Utilize sound and music?

You can take advantage of the Hudson Library and Historical Society’s new Creativity Lab, which has a host of equipment and software available.

“This wasn’t here even six months ago,” said Ryan Curtis, IT specialist.

Marylyn Galganski, the head of information services and technology, said the library was doing a “soft opening” of the new Creativity Lab, which includes a professional audio mixer, microphones, a keyboard, access to Adobe Suite, and a soundproof recording studio with a greenscreen, three adjustable cameras and lighting.

“It’s supposed to be completely soundproof,” said Polly Reynolds, head of adult services and archives. “We did a lot of shouting in that room to check.”

The studio has LED lights, which cuts down on the heat, Galganski said.

“We were afraid this room could get hot,” she said while in the studio with the door closed. However, the room remains comfortable.

The studio also has two radio-quality mics which can be used for podcast recordings, Curtis said.

Curtis said the studio has two other backdrops in addition to the greenscreen, a marble gray one, and one in dark blue with the Hudson Library and Historical Society logo. The library is looking to get a white backdrop, “depending on what the patrons ask for ... We have a slot for one more.”

Outside the studio is the audio mixer. Curtis said that the mixer “looks a little intimidating to use.”

“But once you get the basics, it makes sense,” he said. “You don’t have to be a professional audio mixer to use it.”

Another feature is equipment to set up lighting for photography, said Reynolds.

“We have an Etsy workshop that runs several weeks, Reynolds said. “We have one session where they learn to take pictures of their craft.”

Reynolds said the studio was funded “through the library’s saving” for it. She added that E. Leslie Polott, the executive director, was “very supportive” of providing the technology offerings the library offers.

Galganski said that the staff at the library have been working on this “for the past six years.” Some of the staff toured similar studios such as the one at Hoover High School in North Canton and at the Cuyahoga County Public Library system. She added that the space at the library was “more for personal projects and social media.”

Curtis said that the library was doing manuals and video training for the staff.

“We are still learning this,” Galganski said.

The library will start offering classes on podcasting and using the greenscreens sometime in the fall, Reynolds said.

For details, call 330-653-6658 or visit https://www.hudsonlibrary.org online.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at 330-541-9423, ahelms@recordpub.com, or @AprilKHelms_RPC