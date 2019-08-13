FES plays games

In response to the Aug. 8 Beacon Journal editorial headlined online “FirstEnergy Solutions sticks to its word”: On March 26, FirstEnergy Solutions Vice President David Griffing, testifying in support of the billion-dollar bailout offered by House Bill 6, assured Ohio House members that FES intended to honor existing union contracts. Then, on July 23, FES filed a reorganization plan, which stated:

“[FirstEnergy Solutions] are unable to assume … the collective bargaining agreements currently constituted because the collective bargaining agreements require [FES] to provide benefits to their employees under health care, severance, welfare, incentive compensation, and retirement plans.”

Now that this about-face by FES has been made public by local media outlets, it appears to be backpedaling.

H.B. 6 is an environmental nightmare, labeled “The worst energy bill of the 21st century.” On top of the billion-dollar bailout, it forces Ohioans to pay an additional $638 million to save two coal-burning plants, including one in Indiana. It destroys Ohio’s clean energy economy, which has created over 100,000 jobs, saved Ohioans $5 billion since 2009, and kept 10 million tons of carbon from entering the atmosphere annually.

The only merit to H.B. 6 was the potential to save jobs and keep workers secure. Now, even though FES will be receiving over $1 billion from Ohio ratepayers, their workers’ security is in question. If FES continues to play games with their workers’ financial security, the passage of H.B. 6 is even more reprehensible.

State Rep. David Leland, 22nd District, Columbus

Misleading headline

I want to express my displeasure with the Aug. 4 headline "Massacre along US border." We are well aware of tensions that exist on our southern border. However, this incident, horrible as it was, did not take place "along the border." It took place in a Walmart and shopping center not far from the border.

Anyone just glancing at the headline would assume a much different event from what took place. The headline is misleading.

It matters little what is explained in the first paragraph because the picture of a very different scenario is placed in the minds of readers and especially of those who read no further than the headlines.

Headlines, especially of this magnitude, need to be factual, not sensational.

Norma Hudson Blank, Cuyahoga Falls



Corporations decide for us

How much is a vote worth? Most voters want universal background checks for guns, but don’t have the NRA’s money. Six in 10 voters say it is the federal government’s responsibility to make sure all Americans have health care coverage, but they do not have insurance company money. Most voters, including Republicans, want the United States to do more to combat climate change, but haven’t donated nearly as much to political campaigns as the energy companies have. You can vote your preferences and that makes sense, but corporations are people, my friend, and they vote with dollars.

Rob Gatian, Canal Fulton

Conflicting stands

Regarding “DeWine calls for 'red flag' law,” (Aug. 7), Gov. Mike DeWine calls for background checks on all gun purchases except between family members, yet he continues to support the permitless concealed carry law Republicans are pushing that would allow almost anyone to have a concealed firearm without a permit, without a background check and without training.

Is this a contradiction or what?

Paul Tarr, Green