STOW — Oak Road between Graham Road and Sycamore Drive is closed to through traffic for about a month and a half for a storm sewer installation project, according to a city official.

“The equipment’s in the roadway,” said Stow Engineer Jim McCleary. “For safety, [access] has to be only for the residents to get into their homes. Through traffic is prohibited.”

He noted the detour is posted.

McCleary said the project began in early August and will continue through the end of September.

