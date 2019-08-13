100 Years Ago (1919)



Alliance Mayor C.S. Westover received the Republican nomination to run for a third term in primary voting, while Thomas H. Nichols received the Democratic nomination. Meanwhile, a parks and recreation levy failed again, while a 2-mill school levy passed.



In Sebring, H.J. McMaster, who had served as mayor before briefly residing in Tennessee, beat incumbent Mayor Fred Mills by 27 votes for the Republican nomination. It was noted that few Democrats voted and those that did mainly cast votes for Republicans. The voters of the village also passed a 2-mill school levy nearly unanimously.



It was noted that two Alliance boys — Harry Narney, a resident of the 500 block of North Park Avenue, and Alson Meeks, a resident of the 500 block of North Union Avenue — had been credited with recovering the body of Ruth Mayer, 17, whose drowning in the Tuscarawas River at Zoar had been reported in The Review the previous day. The boys were camping at the place with their uncle.



50 Years Ago (1969)



C.J. Rodman, a retired industrialist and philanthropist, contributed $22,500, half the cost of the Route 62 property west of Alliance purchased by the Hot Stove League for a baseball complex to complete a lifelong dream of the late Cy Butler, a sportswriter who helped found the league in 1937. (The complex later became Butler-Rodman Park).



A fourth charge was filed against a Webb Avenue 17-year-old being charged in the murder of Mary Mack, 63,. He was being accused of assault with intent to commit rape against a 42-year-old woman. In addition to the murder charge, he was also charged with the rape of a 48-year-old woman and molesting a 27-year-old woman.



James Spencer, a resident of the 500 block of West Market Street, was harvesting a crop of larger-than-usual cucumbers that averaged 12 to 18 inches long.



25 Years Ago (1994)



Two shared Citizen of the Year honors for 1994. Chosen by Mayor Julius Tonges were retired Salvation Army Major Jean Mahollan and Oliver J. DeStafano, whose longtime concern was youth in the community.

