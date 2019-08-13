AKRON

Authorities ID 2 killed

in motorcycle crash

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two people who were killed Monday in a motorcycle crash on a closed section of Interstate 76 in Akron.

Billy Hupp III, 41, of Akron, and Felicia Hammond, 32, of Akron, died after their Harley-Davidson Road Glide struck an excavator parked on the highway. Neither was wearing a helmet, authorities have said.

An autopsy was planned for Tuesday, said Gary Guenther, chief investigator for the medical examiner.

Their bodies were found when construction crews working on the Kenmore leg of the interstate returned to work Monday morning. Akron police believe the crash occurred sometime after midnight.

The westbound lanes of I-76 there were closed to all traffic in late July for pavement and bridge work. The two entrance ramps to that stretch of highway are blocked by orange barrels and barricades that say "road closed."

Authorities have said it's unclear why Hupp and Hammond were driving on the closed highway.

That portion of I-76 will remain closed into September.

Renowned pianist

wins local award

The 10th annual Summit for Kids Expo hosted by Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro, Summit County Juvenile Court Judge Linda Teodosio and Summit County Children Services Executive Director Julie Barnes will present the Russ Pry Youth Award to Kofi R. Boayke on Aug. 17 at noon on the main stage of the John S. Knight Center.

Boayke, who now attends Berklee College of Music in Boston, is a 19-year-old Emmy-nominated pianist who graduated from Akron Public Schools.

BARBERTON

Board may rename

stadium press box

The Barberton school board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Among the topics for consideration is the renaming of the press box at Rudy Sharkey Stadium.

The board will consider a resolution to rename the press box for the Tuscora Park Health and Wellness Foundation, which donated $100,000 toward the new synthetic turf at the stadium.

Tribute band to give

free show at Lake Anna

It’s not quite the real thing, but Neil Diamond fans will have a chance to relive some of the pop star’s hits when the Diamond Project Band plays Friday in Barberton.

The music starts at 7 p.m. at the Lake Anna Gazebo, 615 W. Park Ave. The concert is free.

Call 330-848-6740 for details.

CANTON

Fair to salute

Vietnam veterans

The 170th edition of the Stark County Fair and the Stark County Veterans Service Commission will celebrate the service of all Vietnam era military veterans with several events on Labor Day, the fair’s last day for 2019.

De Ann Williams, executive director of the local veterans commission, and Tim Ross, a fair board director and arts hall superintendent, are partnering to honor all U.S. military veterans — but especially those who served during the Vietnam War.

Williams asked that all Vietnam-era veterans provide their names, addresses, branch of service, rank and phone number for commission records so they can be honored Sept. 2.

Veterans or family and friends should provide that information right away to Teresa White, the commission’s outreach coordinator, by phone at 330-451-7479, or via email at tlwhite@starkcountyohio.gov.

A parade of Vietnam veterans aboard golf carts will form at noon and begin at 12:30 p.m. following a 5K run/walk and country mile Stampede, which is to begin at 10 a.m.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Part of Boston Mills Road

to be closed for study

Boston Mills Road between Olde Route 8 and Riverview Road will be closed during the daytime on weekdays beginning Monday for a study related to fixing landslides on Boston Mills.

The study — involving gathering soil samples — is to be completed by Sept. 6.

A work crew will drill into the soil to gather 25 samples. The average drilling depth will be 86 feet.

Samples of the soil in the area are needed to determine how to fix the landslides, according to a news release from Summit County Engineer Alan Brubaker.

The estimated closure time daily is 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The road will be open on weekends and on Labor Day, which is Sept. 2.

Consulting firm Mannik and Smith Group hold the $365,000 contract to do the study.