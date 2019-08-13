Boston Mills Road between Olde Route 8 and Riverview roads will be closed during the daytime on weekdays beginning Monday for a study related to fixing landslides on Boston Mills.

The study – involving gathering soil samples – is to be completed by Sept. 6.

A work crew will drill into the soil to gather 25 samples. The average drilling depth will be 86 feet.

Samples of the soil in the area are needed to determine how to fix the landslides, according to a news release from Summit County Engineer Alan Brubaker.

The estimated closure time daily is 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The road will be open on weekends and on Labor Day, which is Monday, Sept. 2.

The study is partially funded by the Eastern Federal Lands Access Program, which makes grant funds available to local governments responsible for roads that run through federal lands.

Consulting firm Mannik and Smith Group hold the $365,000 contract to do the study.

The detour route – involving Riverview Road, state Route 303 and Olde 8 Road – will be posted.