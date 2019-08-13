CANTON: The 170th edition of the Stark County Fair and the Stark County Veterans Service Commission will celebrate the service of all Vietnam era military veterans with several events on Labor Day, the fair’s last day for 2019.

De Ann Williams, executive director of the local veterans commission, and Tim Ross, a fair board director and arts hall superintendent, are partnering to honor all U.S. military veterans — but especially those who served during the Vietnam War.

Williams asked that all Vietnam-era veterans provide their names, addresses, branch of service, rank and phone number for commission records so they can be honored Aug. 2.

To provide that information, veterans or family and friends should provide that information right away to Teresa White, the commission’s outreach coordinator, by phone at 330-451-7479, or via email at: tlwhite@starkcountyohio.gov.

Williams said volunteers from throughout Stark County have agreed to provide at least 100 patriotic handmade afghans, quilts, lap blankets and service dog beds for selected veterans during the Fostering of Freedom program, which begins at 1 p.m. in the covered pavilion directly behind the grandstand.

A parade of Vietnam veterans aboard golf carts will form at noon and begin at 12:30 p.m. following a 5K run/walk and country mile Stampede, which is to begin at 10 a.m.

In 2017, the fair honored veterans of World War II, and in 2018 those in the Korean War were honored with a similar presentation.