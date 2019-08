Blossom concert: Train and Goo Goo Dolls will be at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls. For more or ticket information, visit Livenation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Happy birthday: Metro's 50th Birthday Celebration will be at 10 a.m. at the Metro RTA Robert K. Pfaff Transit Center in Akron. There will be giveaways, prizes, entertainment, a community vendor fair and a Touch-A-Bus with every type of bus in the fleet. There will be free rides on all Metro services on Wednesday.