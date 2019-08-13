The University of Akron is expected to name its next president on Wednesday.

The Board of Trustees meets in the morning, and the university will hold a press conference following the meeting.

Spokesman Wayne Hill said he was "neither confirming nor denying" that a new president will be named Wednesday.

Board Chairman Joe Gingo said in a statement two weeks ago the search was "nearing completion."

The agenda for the meeting does not mention a presidential appointment, but has a section for new business where items can be added from the executive session.

The board will first meet in a closed-door executive session. The public portion of the meeting, held in the Student Union, will start no earlier than 10:30 a.m.

Visit Ohio.com Wednesday morning for the latest news, as well as a livestream from the press conference following the board meeting.

A search committee met several times since June, all behind closed doors. The university did not release a list of finalists, nor a number of interested candidates.

Whomever the board chooses will be UA's 18th president in its 149-year history and the fourth leader since 2014.

Interim President John Green, who was paid $292,168 last year, has been in the job about 15 months.

The longtime UA political science professor opted not to be a candidate for the permanent job. Chief Administrative Officer Rex Ramsier also confirmed he was not a candidate.

Green succeeded Matthew Wilson, who served less than two years as president before deciding to return to the UA law school faculty. He recently left UA to become president of Missouri Western State University.

Scott Scarborough, whom the board chose as president in July 2014, resigned in 2016 after a tumultuous roughly two-year tenure.

The university hired search firm Witt/Kieffer, headquartered outside of Chicago, to help with the search for a cost of $146,500 plus expenses.

In a prospectus released in February, the board indicated qualities it would seek in the next leader. The next president will "devote a significant amount of time" to raising money, the prospectus said, noting that a new capital campaign will be launched concurrently with the university's 150th anniversary celebration next year.

Contact reporter Jennifer Pignolet at jpignolet@thebeaconjournal.com, at 330-996-3216 or on Twitter @JenPignolet.