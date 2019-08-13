It was impossible to miss Antonio Combs at Tuesday's football mini-clinic in Driving Park.

Combs, a Columbus recreational manager, ran camper after camper through his agility drill at the Browns mini-clinic. He ran next to them, arms swinging, trying to punch the ball out of their hands. By the end of the first group, Comb’s light grey shirt was dark with sweat.

Combs was one of the numerous coaches and community members who led more than 200 Columbus children at the mini-clinic, a partnership between Columbus Recreation and Parks and the Cleveland Browns.

The camp, held for youths 8 to 14, featured an offensive and defensive station, as well as a third station where games of flag football were played.

“We see Ohio as a place where everyone loves football,” said Jenner Takancic, vice president of community relations for the Browns.

With Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam also recently becoming co-owners of the Columbus Crew SC, the team is doing more outreach in the Columbus area, Takancic said. "It starts with engaging the youth and providing opportunities for them to play sports.”

As the cloud cover of the morning gave way to a warm afternoon sun, the drills ran at full intensity. A group of 9-year-olds worked on catching deep balls at one station, while a pick-six at a nearby flag football station energized what had previously been a quiet game.

Columbus Recreation and Parks has worked with the Blue Jackets for youth camps, but Tuesday marked the first time that the group had worked with the Browns on one.

There was a lot of optimism between parents and kids alike on Tuesday surrounding the Browns. Two years after becoming the second team in NFL history to go 0-16 in a season, the Browns are now a popular pick to make a deep run in the NFL playoffs, thanks in part to their new star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

There were people wearing his 13 jersey and his name was mentioned several times — when campers made a spectacular catch (or missed an easy one).

Humphrey Simmons, 38, of the North Side brought his 9-year-old son Jordan to the camp. He stood on the sideline in a bright orange Odell Beckham jersey, his eyes beaming as he filmed Jordan going through a passing drill.

Simmons’ family is full of Browns fans, so as soon as he found out about the camp, he signed Jordan up.

“This is like the icing on the cake,” Simmons said.