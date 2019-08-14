An Akron man was indicted Wednesday in a transcontinental drug deal involving 22 pounds of methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio reported.

Prosecutors believe Floyd Randle, 29, helped arrange a plan to ship the methamphetamine from Los Angeles to a Tallmadge Road address in Akron.

He was indicted on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute the drug.

The indictment further solidifies Summit County's reputation as the meth capital of Ohio, said Justin Herdman, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.

According to court documents, Randle arranged for an unidentified person to fly to Los Angeles on July 13 with $9,000. While in the city, the man was told he would be given a package to transport to the Akron address.

Before he could deliver the illicit drug to the address, police stopped the drug runner’s vehicle and the meth was seized.

In an interview Wednesday, Herdman said Summit County is an enduring hot spot for the drug.

“Summit County is ground zero for methamphetamine in Ohio as a destination,” Herdman said. “The methamphetamine that comes in comes to Summit County.”

Last year, Herdman said, law enforcement authorities made the largest Ohio bust ever of methamphetamine in a Boston Heights raid. About 140 pounds of the drug were seized.

Herdman said Mexican drug cartels operate in the county, funneling drugs from south of the border.

Eight individuals were indicted in the Boston Heights case, including three Mexican citizens. The group planned to use a warehouse on Olde Route 8 to manufacture and sell enough methamphetamine to begin dealing in cocaine.

“It is big money and often involves Mexican cartels [that are] well armed and violent,” Herdman said.

If Randle is convicted, his sentence would be determined by the court after a review of factors unique to the case. Those include the defendant’s prior criminal record, the defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Ohio HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Margaret Sweeney and Patrick Burke.

