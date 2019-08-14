A 20-year-old Akron woman was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Tuesday night after being shot in the neck during an incident in the city’s Sherbondy Hill neighborhood.

The woman, who was not identified, was in serious condition following the Diana Avenue incident.

Police received a call about 7 p.m. and responded to the area of Diana and Bisson avenues. The injured woman was dropped off at the hospital while they were investigating the scene.

Officers were able to determine that the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Diana Avenue. Two cars and two homes were struck with gunfire. Shell casings were found at the site.

A witness heard shots fired and saw people running. Police had no description of a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.