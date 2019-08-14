Good advice can come from any source: A friend, a stranger, a professional wrestler. If you’ve ever wanted encouragement and guidance from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “Good Advice from Professional Wrestling: Full Contact Life Lessons from the Pinnacle Performance Art” is for you.

Darren Paltrowitz and D.X. Ferris have collected quotations from almost 50 pros and expanded on them to put together lessons in courage, hard work, positivity, moderation and other virtues. Some of the quotations are not original, like Diamond Dallas Page’s offering, “Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you react to it,” and there are those that are specific to wrestling but allow the authors to glean encouragement. Seth Rollins’ claim that “WWE doesn’t pay us to wrestle – they pay us to travel” leads to an admonition to “take the good with the bad” and remember that no job is always interesting, and “sometimes you just need to suck it up.”

Most of the sources are contemporary, but the authors reach into the past for a few: Italian-born Bruno Sammartino, who got his start 60 years ago, and the late actor Andy Kaufman, whose wrestling was even more theatrical than the usual for the sport.

Four female wrestlers are quoted; two of them refer to physical pain.

“Good Advice from Professional Wrestling” (156 pages, softcover) costs $9.99 from prowrestlingstories.com. The foreword is by Diamond Dallas Page. D.X. Ferris also is the author of “Good Advice from Goodfellas: Positive Life Lessons from the Best Mob Movie” and “The Story of Donnie Iris and the Cruisers,” and is the creator of the comic strip “Suburban Metal Dad.” A Pittsburgh native, he now lives in Akron. Darren Paltrowitz is a New York-based podcaster.

Book events

Akron-Summit County Public Library (Goodyear branch, 807 West Market St.): Author Erin O’Brien and photographer Bob Perkoski discuss “Rust Belt Burlesque: The Softer Side of a Heavy Metal Town,” featured in Aug. 4th’s Book Talk, 6-7:45 p.m. Monday.

Cuyahoga County Public Library (South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch, 1876 South Green Road, South Euclid): Former Beacon Journal columnist David Giffels, the library’s writer in residence, presents a master class “Evolution of an Essay: A Single Work, from Conception to Publication,” 7-8:30 p.m. Monday. Register at 216-382-4880.

Rocky River Public Library (1600 Hampton Road): Monica Babcock discusses “Burden of Remembrance,” about a woman whose parents’ relationship causes her anguish, 7-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Cuyahoga County Public Library (Brooklyn branch, 4480 Ridge Road): Lara Lillibridge signs “Mama, Mama, Only Mama: An Irreverent Guide for the Newly Single Parent—From Divorce and Dating to Cooking and Crafting, All While Raising the Kids and Maintaining Your Own Sanity (Sort Of)”) 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Register at 216-398-4600.

Cuyahoga County Public Library (Mayfield branch, 500 SOM Center Road, Mayfield Village): Sportswriter Terry Pluto discusses the Browns, Indians, Cavaliers and more, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday. Register at 440-473-0350.

Mac’s Backs (1820 Coventry Road, Cleveland Heights): Solon author S. Andrew Swann signs “Marked,” about a detective with a mark on her skin that allows her to see into the past, with Cleveland Heights writer Marie Vibbert, whose short stories are included in books like “If This Goes On: The Science Fiction Future of Today’s Politics,” 7-8 p.m. Thursday.

Appletree Books (12419 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights): Brad Ricca (“Mrs. Sherlock Holmes”), editor of “The Artificial Man and Other Stories,” a new collection by 1920s science fiction writer Clare Winger Harris, talks with Marie Vibbert, 6:30-8 p.m. Friday.

Learned Owl Book Shop (204 North Main St., Hudson): Hope Bolinger signs her Bible-inspired young adult novel “Blaze,” about a teen who endures torment at an elite boarding school, 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

Barnes & Noble (28801 Chagrin Blvd., Woodmere): Phyllis Goldsby signs “Beating the Odds,” about a girl who overcomes a troubled childhood, 2 p.m. Saturday.

Rodman Public Library (215 East Broadway St., Alliance): Shamus Award-winning Columbus author Kristen Lepionka joins the 2019 Fogle Author Series to talk about “The Stories You Tell,” third in her Roxane Weary mystery series, 2 p.m. Saturday.

Cuyahoga County Public Library (Gates Mills branch, 1491 Chagrin River Road): Tim Carroll signs “World War II Akron,” 2-3 p.m. Saturday.

Visible Voice Books (2258 Professor Ave., Cleveland): Paula Leonette discusses “Always Our Children: One Mother’s Unconditional Love for Her Gay Children,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday.