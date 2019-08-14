CANTON — A city woman, who was shot in the head early Tuesday, has died.

Erica Delong, 27, was pronounced dead at Aultman Hospital at about 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Canton Police Department.

Marquis Bollar, the man she shared an apartment with at 736 High Avenue SW, is accused of shooting her. The shooting, police said, occurred inside the apartment, shortly after 1 a.m., during a struggle between the two.

Bollar, 27, was arrested and taken to Stark County Jail. He was charged with felonious assault, but police now are consulting with Stark County Prosecutor John Ferrero’s office about adding to or amending the original charge.

Canton Municipal Judge Richard J. Kubilus had placed a $500,000 cash bond on his release.

Bollar had been wanted on a warrant for a domestic violence charge in March — the victim in that case was a different woman, according to court records.

The Detective Bureau is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411. To sign up for Tip411, visit: www.cantonohio.gov/police