Army veteran Charles "Chick" Williams, 74, of Munroe Falls, will get his dying wish Sunday to take "one last ride" in a Chevy Bel Air, just like he drove in his teenage years.

Answering a wish posted on Facebook by William’s wife, Jerry Adams of Cynthiana, Ky., and Larry Yankow of Avon will lend their 1953 Chevy Bel Airs from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday to the cause.

Williams' wish will be fulfilled near the water tower at the Chapel Hill Mall, 2000 Brittain Road.

Williams, who has been given only weeks to live after already losing a leg this year to cancer and vascular circulatory diseases, will be honored by Mayor Don Walters of Cuyahoga Falls and surrounded by friends, family and classic cars as he takes a ride in the first car he ever owned.

The public event will include a 50/50 raffle with the proceeds benefiting the Williams family.