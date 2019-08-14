After his afternoon at the I Promise School in Akron, LeBron James was in Highland Square delivering pizza Wednesday. Or at least he was pretending to.

James was filming a commercial for Blaze Pizza, of which he is a part owner.

West Market Street was closed to traffic for a few hours, but spectators were able to line one side of the street and look on as LeBron made a few trips up and down the sidewalk in front of Angel Falls Coffee Co.

In each shot, James carried several pizza boxes and approached a bystander, who was part of the filming, and opened the box and offered pizza.

After filming, the pizza inside the boxes was distributed to hungry onlookers.

The international pizza chain backed by James has two stores in Northeast Ohio — one is in Jackson Township and the other in Mentor.