Akron police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place late Wednesday, according to Beacon Journal partner News 5 Cleveland.

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. on Rosemary Boulevard near South Arlington Street.

Police told News 5 Cleveland three people were shot.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the conditions of the other two victims were not known.

