Old-time shorts

The Akron-Summit County Public Library will host a free Little Rascals Film Festival on Thursday night. The event, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., will feature short films with Spanky, Alfalfa, Buckwheat, Darla, Porky and the rest of Our Gang.

Music milestone

Woodstock 50! will be celebrated at Perkins Stone Mansion at 6 p.m. Friday. The music festival will be remembered at the historic site at 550 Copley Road in Akron. Several bands and singers are scheduled to perform. Guests are encouraged to wear bell bottoms, tie-dyed T-shirts and vintage protest buttons. Admission is $25. The event is for those age 21 or older.

Circle fun

The Tallmadge Circle Festival will be Saturday night. The event will include a 9 p.m. parade, food, activities and entertainment in the community's historic district. The night will end with a fireworks display.

Wine and animals

The Akron Zoo’s third annual wine tasting, Wild for Wine, will be 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Guests will receive a souvenir Akron Zoo wine glass, nine wine tastings and appetizers. There will be 10 wineries represented. Tickets are $40. Visit akronzoo.org/wild-for-wine for more. The event is for those age 21 or older.

Outdoor movie

The kids classic "The Sandlot" will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Summit MetroParks in the Maple Beach Shelter, located in the lake area of the Munro Falls park. The event is free.

— Craig Webb