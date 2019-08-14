Streetsboro police officers rescued a woman from a car she reportedly drove into a lake at Liberty Park (formerly Tinkers Creek Park) on Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m.

Officers who arrived at the scene saw a woman inside the car in the lake and a bystander, Dean Olesinski of Northfield, who had gone to rescue her. The car was about 40 yards into the lake, Streetsboro Police Chief Darin Powers said in a release.

The officers, Matt Plesz and Jason Sackett, removed their gear and went into the water where they had to swim to the vehicle, which was in the process of sinking. Powers said the woman in the car was attempting suicide and resisted attempts to rescue her. He said the officers were able to pull her out of the vehicle through the car’s sunroof and swam her to shore as the car sank to the bottom of the lake. She was taken to Portage UH for a psychological evaluation.

The park is on the Streetsboro-Aurora border, just inside Aurora, and the incident later was turned over to the Aurora Police Department for further investigation. Liberty Park is also part of the Summit Metro Park System.

“We felt it was important to highlight the bravery and heroism shown by Ofc. Plesz, Ofc. Sackett and Mr. Olesinski in their efforts to rescue her,” Powers said in a statement.

He noted there are many resources available for those contemplating suicide including the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Local crisis hotlines are 330-296-3555 or 330-678-4357 or text 4hope to 741741.