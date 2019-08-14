Cowabunga, Dude: It is Movie Night at Lock 3 Park starting at 7 p.m. at 300 S. Main St. The free movie will be "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." There will be pizza available for purchase along with turtles on display from the Ohio Turtle Fan Club.

Free show: The Summer Concert series continues with the Mick and Rick Band performing a free show from 6 to 8 p.m. at Canyon Trail Park in Akron. The show will be off Canyon Trail near Megglen Avenue.

Medium appearance: "Crossing Over With John Edward Live" will be at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. For more information, visit etix.com/ticket/p/5692675.

Blossom concert: Nelly will headline a 7 p.m. concert at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls. The show also features TLC and Flo Rida. For more information, visit livenation.com.