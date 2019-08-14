Two men pleaded guilty this week to charges involving separate Summit County highway crashes that injured local police officers.

Stephen Eibel, 67, of Massillon, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence. He will be sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin at 1 p.m. Sept. 17.

Eibel crashed into Stow Sgt. Ted Bell’s cruiser on May 6 in a construction zone on state Route 8 in Stow.

Bell was hospitalized for a couple of days with head and neck injuries.

After the crash, Stow officers pointed to this as an example of why motorists needed to be more careful when traveling through this construction area. It marked the 25th crash in this stretch of highway since late March when the project began.

James Marshall, 57, of Cuyahoga Falls, also pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence. McLaughlin sentenced him to a mandatory 2½ years in prison and suspended his driver’s license for seven years.

Marshall struck Macedonia’s Officer Jason Hetrick’s cruiser on Christmas Eve as the officer was parked on the side of Interstate 271 in Macedonia at a traffic stop. Hetrick’s cruiser was one of three lined up with lights flashing about 5 p.m. on I-271 North, north of the Ledge Road bridge and south of the Cuyahoga County line.

Hetrick suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at Hillcrest Hospital. He had a concussion and muscle strains, prosecutors say.

Eibel was represented by Paul Meyer, while Marshall’s attorney was Jaclyn Palumbo.