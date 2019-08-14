The University of Akron board of trustees Wednesday named Gary L. Miller, Ph.D., chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, as the 149-year-old school’s 18th president.

Miller, 65, will assume duties Oct. 1 in Akron.

"It's a great privilege and honor" to lead the university, Miller said as he took the podium after he was introduced. "The future of this university depends on our continued deep relationship with the city and the area around it."

The board voted unanimously to appoint Miller in a meeting Wednesday morning. Miller spent the afternoon with his wife, Georgia Nix Miller, touring the campus on foot and by golf cart, stopping to talk to faculty members and students they met along the way. A campus meet-and-greet is planned for Thursday.

Miller said he wants to focus on student success at UA, which has roughly 20,500 students. He said he was most impressed by a "deep sense of optimism" he found on campus, despite the challenges ahead.

"I share this optimism," he said.

Miller's appointment comes as the university charts its path forward amid significant enrollment and financial issues and a lack of trust between faculty and administrators.

Asked how he plans to build back trust on campus with faculty and the community given UA’s instability over the last four years, Miller said he expects "intensive discussions."

Pamela Schulze, president of the Akron chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said she shared Miller's optimism and appreciated his many references to the hard work of faculty.

"It shows that he understands that the faculty are the university," she said. "He gets it."

UA officials said they were still finalizing the terms of Miller's contract including his salary.

In a news release announcing Miller, UA board Chairman Joseph M. Gingo said: "Dr. Miller has an outstanding record as an effective higher education leader and consensus builder. ... My board colleagues and I believe he is the right person at the right time to lead our university."

The search process was held entirely behind closed doors. The university did not release a list a finalists nor a number of interested candidates.

Gingo said the closed process was the reason for a large pool of qualified candidates applying for the job. The leaders of several campus constituencies, including students, were part of the search committee and able to give input along the way.

Taylor Bennington, a law student, was a member of that committee as the head of student government when the process started, and became a student member of the board of trustees in July. He said Miller stood out through the process as someone who would engage well with students.

“Students have that expectation, they want someone who’s going to connect with them,” Bennington said. “And I think with Gary, that’s exactly what we’ve got.”

Students had a strong relationship with Miller’s predecessor, Matthew Wilson, Bennington said.

Wilson served less than two years as president before deciding to return to the UA law school faculty. He recently left UA to become president of Missouri Western State University.

Interim President John Green, who has been in the job for about 15 months and opted not to be a candidate for the permanent job, will continue in his current role until October and then serve as special assistant to the president for strategy and transition until Jan. 31. Green will retain his titles as director of the Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics and political science professor.

Before Wilson, Scott Scarborough, whom the board chose as president in July 2014, resigned in 2016 after a tumultuous tenure that lasted roughly two years.

To find Miller, the university hired search firm WittKieffer, headquartered outside Chicago, to help with the search for a cost of $146,500 plus expenses.

Miller has served as chancellor of the Green Bay school since 2014. He also has served as chancellor of the University of North Carolina Wilmington; provost and vice president of academic affairs and research at Wichita State University and dean of the College of the Pacific (arts and sciences) at the University of the Pacific.

He earned a doctorate in biological sciences from Mississippi State University and co-authored the textbook "Ecology" while serving as a professor and chair of the biology department at the University of Mississippi. He received his master's and bachelor's degrees in biology from the College of William and Mary. He and is wife have three adult children and five grandchildren.

In a prospectus released in February, the board indicated qualities it would seek in the next leader. The next president will “devote a significant amount of time” to raising money, the prospectus said, noting that a new capital campaign will be launched concurrently with the university’s 150th anniversary celebration next year.

