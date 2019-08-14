The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay issued a news release to thank new University of Akron President Gary L. Miller for his service during his time as chancellor there.

“On behalf of the Council of Trustees, we would like to thank Gary and Georgia (Nix) Miller for the leadership they have shown at the University and in the community," said Craig Dickman, chairman of the UW-Green Bay Council of Trustees. “Their impact has been significant and will be felt for years. One of Gary’s lasting contributions is the University’s new mission and development of an exceptional leadership team. We are confident we have the leadership team in place that will effectively guide the University through the transition and into the future.”

The release goes on to list some of Miller's accomplishments at UWGB.