Akron police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place late Wednesday.

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. in the area of Rosemary Boulevard and South Arlington Street.

Police said two people were shot.

An 18-year-old male was found at Rosemary and Dahlgren Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old male fled the area on foot and was later found at a business in the 1300 block of South Arlington. He was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound to the back.

Shortly after 10 p.m. a Rosemary Boulevard resident reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area.

The police investigation is ongoing and no suspect information is available at this time.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy on the victim, whose name is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of relatives.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.

Akron police investigating a double shooting near South Arlington and Rosemary. One person is dead, no condition released on the second victim. The scene is very large and goes from Borders Drive-Thru to the entrance of Chesapeake Pointe Apartments at Rosemary and Dahlgren.pic.twitter.com/fn5maA3nxb

