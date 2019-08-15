A North Hill man was robbed early Thursday morning as he sat in his car parked in front of his house, Akron police said.

The incident happened on West Burns Avenue about 2:30 a.m. and, police said, unfolded like this.

The victim told police a man approached him and asked for a cigarette. As the victim was handing the suspect a smoke, another man wearing a bandana over his face approached and put a handgun near the victim's head.

Police said the two thieves took the victim's iPhone, Apple watch and wallet and then fled.

Officers searched the area, but didn't find the suspects.