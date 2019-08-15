All Greater Cleveland Partnership member companies, their employees, spouses and dependent children receive a 10 percent tuition discount for graduate programs and a $1,000 per year scholarship renewable up to four years for undergraduate programs at Ashland University in addition to all other financial aid. These discounts are valid for all degree programs at the Cleveland, Columbus and Ashland Main Campus locations along with all online programs.



"In higher education, there are rarely discounts to reduce the cost of tuition. The significance of this benefit cannot be understated. As part of our long-standing commitment to Cleveland, we are thrilled to be able to offer accessible world class undergraduate and graduate programs to all of the members of GCP and their families," said Elad Granot, dean of the College of Business and Economics at Ashland University, in a news release.



Ashland University has made significant progress in its goal of increasing access to higher education for Northeast Ohioans. Carlos Campo, president of Ashland University, feels strongly about the opportunity this provides to the region. "We are proud to work with the Greater Cleveland Partnership to support the mutual value of education," Campo said.



This discount is now available to more than 12,000 member companies that total more than 432,000 employees, and is extended to spouses and dependent children giving GCP members something very unique to take advantage of. This discount program will be the first of its kind that is available to the Greater Cleveland Partnership’s body of member companies.



Those interested in applying or learning more about the Ashland University-GCP Program should visit partners.ashland.edu or call (419) 289-5754.