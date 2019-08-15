GARFIELD HEIGHTS — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who didn't show up to a job Wednesday in Akron, Beacon Journal/Ohio.com news partner News 5 Cleveland reports.

Photographer Desmond Burell Beasley, 33, was on his way to the I Promise School in Akron where NBA superstar and Los Angels Laker LeBron James was making an appearance. Beasley never showed up.

The television station said a friend got a concerning text message from Beasley, but then his phone service was disconnected. His last known location was in Portage County, News 5 Cleveland said.

Beasley was driving a black 2017 Kia Sportage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-475-1234.