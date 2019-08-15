Cedar Point is busy planning for its historic 150th season in 2020.

The park says it has a lot in the works but it appears, so far, a new roller coaster is not part of the plans.

Cedar Point on Thursday announced some of its new offerings in the coming season including the return of a family friendly ride.

"As Cedar Point looks to the future, it will celebrate its grand sesquicentennial by introducing a multitude of new family entertainment and memory-making experiences," the park said.

There will be a new nighttime "fully-immersive" celebration on the Main Midway in 2020.

And as for a new ride, the park says it plans to offer a "new generation" river expedition.

The park closed its Paddlewheel Excursion attraction in 2011. The old boat ride took passengers on a corny joke-filled guided tour of a small river in the heart of the park.

To mark its milestone, Cedar Point says it will have new food offerings along with some "throwback" items and nostalgic souvenirs and merchandise.

It is also revamping its Town Hall in Frontier Town that has long been home to a museum celebrating the park's history.

"That’s just the beginning," offered up park spokesman Tony Clark. "The park will reveal the details on these additions and even more surprises in the months leading to Cedar Point’s opening day next spring."

Cedar Point will be offering an anniversary Gold Pass for $99. It includes admission for the remainder of this season including Halloweekends along with the 2020 season and free parking, exclusive ride times and discounts on food and merchandise.

For more, visit cedarpoint.com.

The park is also asking visitors to share hi-res photos from the park over the years at cedarpoint.com/150.

Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.