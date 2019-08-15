MEDINA — Superior Cleaners, a family-owned dry cleaning business, is receiving up to $80,000 in financing and up to a $24,000 grant from the Ohio Air Quality Development Authority to replace an old machine with a safer, environmentally friendly machine using an alcohol-based solvent, the agency said.

The business, located at 3725 Medina Road, will work with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to obtain the required permitting for installation and operation of the new equipment.

“OAQDA works closely with large and small businesses to help them comply with federal environmental standards to improve the air quality of their communities,” agency Executive Director Christina O’Keeffe said.

Superior Cleaners is one of three businesses around the state receiving financial help. The others are: Worthington Cleaners in Columbus and KAP Signs, a Dayton-based custom manufacturer of large illuminated and non-illuminated signs.