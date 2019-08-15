New vehicle sales in Northeast Ohio rose in July from a year ago, according to figures released this week from the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association. Used vehicle sales also surged.

Total new car, light truck and SUV sales totaled 22,997 last month, up 3.5% from 22,214 a year ago, for new car dealers in a 21-county area.

“Any time you have a positive sales month, when you are expecting a year to be flat or off by one or two percent, it’s good news,” Louis A. Vitantonio, association president, said in a news release. “We expect sales to remain robust but in line with our projections through the end of the year, with consumer demand strong and financing readily available.”

Vitantonio said there also will be more consumer excitement in the coming months as new 2020 models continue appearing in showrooms.

Passenger car sales in the multi-county area totaled 12,447, up 2.7% from 12,121 a year ago.

Light truck, crossover and SUV sales increased 4.5% from a year ago.

Used vehicle sales rose 10.67% in July compared to July of 2018.

Summit County July sales figures were not yet available.

Since Jan. 1, total new vehicle sales in the region are down 2.1% from the same period in 2018, while used vehicle sales are up 4.4%, the association reported.

Chevrolet remained Northeast Ohio’s top-selling brand, with Ford second. Honda was the third best-selling brand in the region, followed by Toyota.