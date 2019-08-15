Be warned.

There's a blankity, blank comedy show planned for Akron's Highland Square Saturday night.

And promoters say it could be some of the darkest, raunchiest comedy the Rubber City has ever seen.

The Barmacy Bar & Grill, 804 West Market St., will play host to the 7 p.m. MUTANTS! show of comedians and a heavy metal band. Admission — and the offensive material — are free.

It is billed as a gathering of the Midwest's "filthiest, dirtiest" yuksters who will "spit blood and piss in your eye."

The hyperbole of the show's disclaimer brings a grin to the face of local comedy promoter Chris Ketler.

"My mother would be appalled," he said.

He adds it probably won't be that over the top but he's not about to take any chances on what offending knock, knock joke might be uttered during the show.

This is a whole new direction for Ketler's Funny Noizes Productions that has been putting on shows in and around Akron for three years, along with shows in Cleveland, Wadsworth and Youngstown. He is about to produce some similar smaller shows in Columbus too.

"This latest show is kind of an experiment," he said. "It was a marketing idea. We couldn't exactly market this show with teddy bears and sunflowers. That just wouldn't work."

For Ketler, this is the third season of bringing comedy shows to smaller venues in Akron.

It was almost a decade ago that the Alliance native turned to stand-up comedy after a divorce.

The Akron shows will soon find a new home at Jilly's Music Room north of downtown Akron by the famed Luigi's.

There will be regular stand-up comedy nights along with special happy hour shows and a more family friendly brunch once or twice a month.

Ketler said stand-up comedy is enjoying a renaissance and he hopes to introduce up and coming acts to Akron.

And there's an audience for a show like Saturday's that pulls no punches.

"Blue comedy has always been around," Ketler said noting that comedians like Redd Foxx and even Don Rickles were known to make audiences wince and blush.

The comedians performing this weekend — Josh Guerrieri, Joel Donahue, Ty Moore, Steve Gatewood and Brad Bishop — really intrigued to put on a show with no restrictions.

"They were really in shock they could go anywhere they want with this," Ketler said.

No matter the punchline, Ketler said, laughter can bring people together.

"We need comedy now more than ever," he said. "This is a bridge builder."

