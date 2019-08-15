AKRON

Street to close

for resurfacing

Lovers Lane from Brown Street to South Arlington Street will close Friday at 9 a.m. for resurfacing.

The project is scheduled to end Saturday. The work will begin at Brown Street and move east.

Access will be maintained for Metro buses, emergency vehicles and local traffic. All other motorists will be detoured along Brown Street, Cole Avenue and S. Arlington Street.

North Hill man tells

police he was robbed

A North Hill man was robbed early Thursday morning as he sat in his car parked in front of his house, Akron police said.

The incident happened on West Burns Avenue about 2:30 a.m., police said.

The man told police a man approached him and asked for a cigarette. As the victim was handing the suspect a smoke, another man wearing a bandana over his face approached and put a handgun near the victim's head.

Police said the two men took the man's iPhone, Apple watch and wallet and then fled.

Officers searched the area, but didn't find the suspects.

Police say mall jewelry

store was robbed

Police say two suspects took several pieces of jewelry Tuesday night from a locked case at Kay Jewelers at Chapel Hill Mall.

According to police, two men entered the store about 8:30 p.m.

While one man chatted up an employee, the other slipped into an employee area and grabbed keys for the jewelry cases. That man apparently unlocked one of the cases while the Kay employee was distracted, police said.

Police didn't say what the thieves took or how much the loot was worth.

Employees didn't notice anything was missing until the next day when they were counting inventory inside the locked cases, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the theft to call them at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP. Callers may remain anonymous.

Police arrest two armed

men and a teen

Police Thursday morning arrested two men and a teen and confiscated three guns in Goodyear Heights.

The incident happened about 6:15 a.m. after officers responded to a call that three people carrying guns were knocking on the door of a home in the 800 block of Grifton Avenue.

When police arrived, they heard loud banging noises and saw three people at the door. When officers approached, two of the males dropped their guns and were taken into custody, police said.

The third ran, but officers, with the help of a police dog, apprehended him in a nearby backyard. Police said they also found a handgun that he was believed to have carried nearby.

Arrested were Dahaven D. Lewis, 20 and Javonte G. Dowdell, 18, and a 15-year-old , all from Akron, police said. It was not immediately clear what charges they face.

MEDINA COUNTY

Sobriety checkpoint

set for Friday

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick Hills Township police and Brunswick police, will conduct sobriety checkpoint Friday night.

The specific location will be announced Friday morning, the patrol said.

“OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways,” Medina post Lt. Mark Neff said in a prepared statement.

The checkpoint will be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols.

Dry cleaner receives state

funding to replace machine

Superior Cleaners, a family-owned dry cleaning business, is receiving up to $80,000 in financing and up to a $24,000 grant from the Ohio Air Quality Development Authority to replace an old machine with a safer, environmentally friendly machine using an alcohol-based solvent, the agency said.

The business at 3725 Medina Road will work with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to obtain the required permitting for installation and operation of the new equipment.

Superior Cleaners is one of three businesses around the state receiving financial help. The others are: Worthington Cleaners in Columbus and KAP Signs, a Dayton-based custom manufacturer of large illuminated and non-illuminated signs.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Patrol to conduct

sobriety checkpoint

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Friday night in Summit County.

Authorities said they will announce the location Friday morning.

The checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is designed to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Ohio troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year.