ROOTSTOWN TWP. — The Student OutReach to Area Residents (SOAR) Student-Run Free Clinic will provide free health care services for the community from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7, 14 and 21; Oct. 5, 12 and 19; Nov. 2, 9 and 16; and Dec. 7, 14 and 21.

The student-run clinic offers primary care, chronic disease management, regular routine care, physical exams, basic lab work and prescriptions for medications. The clinic is located in the NEOMED Education and Wellness Center, 4211 State Route 44.

In 2017, the clinic was named Free Clinic of the Year by the Ohio Association of Free Clinics.

For more details or appointments, call 330-552-7080 or email clinic@outreachneo.org.