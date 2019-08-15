Two line brief



COLUMBUS— A State Medical Board of Ohio committee is not recommending adding anxiety and autism spectrum disorder to the state's list of qualifying conditions for purchasing medical marijuana.

The committee made its decision Wednesday after hearing testimony that included concerns from several physicians about using marijuana for those conditions. They said the drug offers momentary relief from anxiety but can lead to panic attacks or worsening anxiety for some patients.

The full board could make a final decision in September or October.

The Associated Press