Akron police say two suspects stole several pieces of jewelry Tuesday night from a locked case at Kay Jewelers at Chapel Hill Mall.

According to police, two men entered the store about 8:30 p.m.

While one man chatted up an employee, the other slipped into an employee area and grabbed keys for the jewelry cases. That man apparently unlocked one of the cases while the Kay employee was distracted, police said.

Police didn't say what the thieves took or how much the loot was worth.

Employees didn't notice anything was missing until the next day when they were counting inventory inside the locked cases, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the theft to call them at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP. Callers may remain anonymous.