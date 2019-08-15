Take it outdoors: PechaKucha Akron Volume 15 will be the first held outdoors. The brief talks by a variety of folks will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday at Cascade Plaza in downtown Akron. The speakers include Xposyur, Courtney Cable and Michael Fay. Timecat will perform to start the event.

Rock on: KoRn and Alice In Chains will perform at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls. Also on the bill are Underoath and Ho99o9. For tickets or more information, visit LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Free show: The Summer Concert Series continues with Hip to That performing a free Akron show at Ellet Community Center, 2449 Wedgewood Drive.

Rock the Lock: U2 tribute band Desire will perform at WONE's Rock the Lock during at Taste of Ireland in downtown Akron. Gates open at 6 p.m. at Lock 3 Park with the Juke Hounds performing at 7 and Desire taking the stage at 8. The concert is free.