Akron police Thursday morning arrested two men and a teen and confiscated three guns in Goodyear Heights.

The incident happened about 6:15 a.m. after officers responded to a call that three people carrying guns were knocking on the door of a home in the 800 block of Grifton Avenue.

When police arrived, they heard loud banging noises and saw three people at the door. When officers approached, two of the males dropped their guns and were taken into custody, police said.

The third ran, but officers, with the help of a police dog, apprehended him in a nearby backyard. Police said they also found a handgun that he was believed to have carried nearby.

Arrested were Dahaven D. Lewis, 20 and Javonte G. Dowdell, 18, and a 15-year-old , all from Akron, police said. It was not immediately clear what charges they face.