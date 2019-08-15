University of Akron President-Elect Gary L. Miller's base salary will be $475,000 a year once he starts his new job Oct. 1, according to his five-year contract released by the university on Thursday.

Another $25,000 will be placed in a deferred compensation plan each year, and he will earn the lump amount at the end of the contract term if he is still president. If he leaves before the end of the five years, he will not be eligible for any of the money in the fund.

The contract comes with a family country club membership in the name of, or on behalf of, the university. He will receive monthly stipends of $3,500 and $750 for housing and a vehicle, respectively. As a member of the faculty, he is entitled to any and all benefits a faculty member would receive, including health insurance, life insurance and disability.

The university will also pay Miller, who served the last five years as the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, moving expenses up to $36,000.

As a condition of his employment, Miller must submit to a physical, and a certification of his fitness for duty will be submitted to the board of trustees.

Miller will also undergo annual performance reviews.

The board named Miller as its 18th president on Wednesday. He signed his contract the same day.

Interim President John Green was paid $292,168 last year. He will continue in his current role until October and then serve as special assistant to the president for strategy and transition until Jan. 31. Green will retain his titles as director of the Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics and political science professor.

Former UA presidents Luis Proenza, who retired in 2014, and Scott Scarborough, who resigned after a tumultuous two-year tenure in 2016, both teach at the school. Scarborough was paid $295,063 in base compensation last year, while Proenza received $329,333, according to the university.

The annual salary for Todd Diacon, who took over as Kent State University's president this summer, is $475,000.

Contact Jennifer Pignolat at jpignolet@thebeaconjournal.com, at 330-996-3216 or on Twitter @JenPignolet.